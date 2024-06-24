Late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek honored with new postage stamp

(CNN) – Calling all Jeopardy enthusiasts, here’s the clue: The latest honor being bestowed on late game show host Alex Trebek.

What is a new postal stamp?

The U.S. Postal Service announced Friday, it will honor the late Jeopardy host with his own stamp.

When customers purchase a book of 20 stamps, the layout will resemble a Jeopardy game board. Each stamp shares the same clue: This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show Jeopardy for 37 seasons.

The stamps also include the correct response: Who is Alex Trebek?

Pre-sales began last week and post offices will start selling the Trebek stamps on July 22.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of when Jeopardy first aired. Trebek was the host for more than half that time.

He died of pancreatic cancer in 2020.

