Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Mourners are flooding the U.S. Supreme Court to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. At the same time, lawmakers are battling over the confirmation process that may well fill her seat in the 41 days between now and election day.
Justice Ginsburg’s casket is now at the top of the Supreme Court steps where she will lie in repose for two days as mourners are remembering her as a pioneer for equal rights.
For Justice Ginsburg, it’s a final return to the Supreme Court. Her former clerks carried her casket up the steps to the court she helped shape for 27 years in a career guided by lifting others to equal ground.
Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer for women’s rights, winning a string of landmark Supreme Court cases with the ACLU before earning her own seat on the bench under President Clinton.
Wednesday, her family and fellow justices remembered her in a private ceremony inside the high court that Chief Justice John Roberts called “her home.”
Outside the court, a sea of mourners, inspired by her legacy.
President Trump will come pay his respects to the late justice Thursday before announcing his pick to replace her on Saturday. It’s a contentious battle ahead, but Wednesday belongs to an icon who sought to unite in the fight for justice.