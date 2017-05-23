Latest on Manchester attack

Manchester, U.K. (CNN) – U.K. police have identified the man they believe detonated an IED at a concert in Manchester, killing 22 people and injuring 59.
They say the horrific crime was perpetrated by 22-year-old Salman Abedi. But authorities warn that coroner has not made a formal identification.
An 8-year-old is among the dead, according to British authorities, and 12 children are among the injured. CNN confirms that ISIS has taken responsibility for this deadly terrorist attack
It was supposed to be a night of fun, but it turned to a night of terror after an explosion outside a concert in the U.K. by American pop singer Ariana Grande.
The blast occurred just outside the Manchester arena where Grande performed Monday night.
Terrified concert-goers, many of them teen or pre-teen girls, fled the chaotic scene.
Many parents had no idea if their children were killed or injured.
Charlotte Campbell, a mother of one of the concert-goers said, “She went to the concert with her friend. Spoke to her just before 10:00. She was enjoying herself. And we’ve not heard anything from her since.”
Condemnation for the attack was swift. President Donald Trump said, “So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said, “All acts of terrorism are cowardly attacks on innocent people. But this attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice.”
Manchester police say they believe the suspect died at the scene, and are treating the attack as a terrorist incident.
Hundreds of police have been deployed across the city as authorities investigate.
Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said, “We believe at this stage the attack last night was conducted by one man. The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network.”