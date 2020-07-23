Latest unemployment numbers released

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Applications for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in four months.
According to the Labor Department, filings for jobless benefits rose to 1.4 million as some states rolled back re-openings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some economists expected initial claims to rise by 1.3 million.
It marks the 18th straight week in which initial claims rose by more than 1 million.
Before the pandemic, the number of weekly applications had never exceeded 700,000.
Officials say roughly 30 million people are currently receiving unemployment benefits.