Latino Partnership Program gives back on Giving Tuesday

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Latino Partnership Program, which is an initiative of the Oregon Community Foundation, gave out multiple grants on Tuesday.
The Oregon Community Foundation is the largest foundation in the state. Last year, it awarded more than $118 million in grants and scholarships in the state.
The LPP works to advance education, leadership and cross-cultural relationships within the community.
The program gives out grants every year and this year, they were able to award more money than in years past.
“This year we moved it up to being at least $1,000 the smallest, to $5,000, so this year we are able to award $28,000 to different organizations,” Annie Valtierra-Sanchez, regional director of the Latino Partnership Program, said. “More people are able to get the money and do things in our community with it.”
The groups that received the grants are:
Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre- $1,000
Klamath Community College Foundation – $1,000
South Medford High School – $1,000
North Medford High School – $1,500
Southern Oregon Child and Family Council, INC. (LISTO) – $3,000
Southern Oregon University – $3,500
College Dreams – $4,000
Jackson County Library Foundation- $4,000
Una Voz: Latino Leadership and Advocacy (LIFE Art) – $4,000
Klamath Falls City Schools – $5,000
