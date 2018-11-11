Laundry Love helps homeless get clothes cleaned for free

ASHLAND, Ore.– A local laundromat and a church group are doing something special for those less fortunate in Ashland. Known as Laundry Love, it’s a national movement that was started in Ventura, California and has been replicated across the country to help provide clean laundry for the homeless.
In Ashland at Henry’s Laundromat, members from the Congregational Church of Ashland started organizing a Laundry Love for the second Saturday of every month. Each time, organizers have said they spend an average of $500 helping individuals and families clean their clothes.
“They’re not all homeless people, some of them are people who are housed but just can’t afford to do the cost of doing their laundry,” said Laurie Carter, an organizer from the church.
People like Angel Mercer say they are grateful for this service and it helps out his own family which is going through hard times right now.
“We live out of our car,” said Mercer. “I mean it’s hard I mean but we make it every day. God put a blessing on my family and put a blessing on me.”
If you would like to donate or volunteer for the next Laundry Love day you can reach out to the Congregational Church of Ashland.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.