Lava bombs still raining down on Hawaii homes

PAHOA, Hi. (KHON/CNN) – More than three weeks in and Kilauea shows no sign of letting up. Residents have been forced to dodge creeping lava flows as they rush in-and-out to check on their property.
When asked if she was concerned about the air, evacuee Stacy Welch replied, “I am. I feel saturated when I go home at night, or when I go back to the shelter at night. I just can’t get clean, I feel like it’s stuck on my skin and my lungs.”
The images are getting stranger by the day. Methane gas creates blue flames, creeping along a road. Lava bombs are raining down on homes.
Darryl Clinton was struck by a bowling ball sized lava bomb as he checked on his homes. “Snapped it in half at the ankle and foot,” he said.
A CNN interview with Clinton just the day before showed the danger of the falling lava. He said, “I just wanted to live. I didn’t care if they cut my leg off down there or not.”
Where lava isn’t the problem, cracks are. “The house is literally falling into that crack system here,” one resident explained.
One home in Leilani Estates is on the verge of being swallowed. The crack itself is offering neighbors a rare glimpse, deep underground.
Officials say lava is still dripping into the ocean creating toxic gas laced with glass particles.
For residents like Stacy Welch, it makes for a risky trip home. “Not knowing hour to hour where it’s going to pop up,” she said… as long as home is still there.
“When you look at this and you see this black lava now, what does it make you think?” CNN asked Stacy Welch. “Uncertain,” she replied. “Definitely uncertain that we’re safe.”
Officials are capping wells at a nearby power conversion plant, which should minimize the risk of an explosion there.