Lava Fire over 17,000 acres, 19% contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Crews reportedly made good progress against the Lava Fire burning near the community of Weed, California.
The lightning-caused wildfire was first reported on Friday, June 25 about 3.5 miles northeast of Weed and 4.5 miles southeast of Lake Shastina in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
By Sunday night, the fire was about 550 acres and 20% contained. However, due to strong and erratic winds on dry fuels, the fire grew to an estimated 1,446 acres by Monday. On Tuesday morning, that measurement skyrocketed to 13,300 acres. By Wednesday, the fire was estimated to be 17,591 acres and 19% contained.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office posted the following evacuations orders for the Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley Areas:
The north side of Hoy Road, North along Highway 97 to County Road A-12, Communities of Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley off Big Springs Road from Highway 97 to McDonald Lane on both east and west sides of Big Springs Road. Mount Shasta Vista Subdivisioni, County Road A-12 north and south, Harry Cash Road, Four Corners to Hart Road.
Highway 97 was closed in both directions 20 miles south of the Oregon-California border due to the fire. Visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for road updates.
In a Wednesday morning update, the Forest Service said crews made good progress building containment lines on the north and west side of the fire, reducing the threat to the communities of Lake Shastina, Mount Shasta Vista, and Big Springs.
A Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP) has been established at Big Springs Elementary School.
For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/ShastaTrinityNF