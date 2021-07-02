Lava Fire over 23,000 acres, some nearby residents allowed to return

WEED, Calif. – The Lava Fire burning northeast of Weed, California is nearing 24,000 acres in size.
The lightning-caused wildfire was first reported on Friday, June 25 about 3.5 miles northeast of Weed and 4.5 miles southeast of Lake Shastina in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
By Sunday night, the fire was about 550 acres and 20% contained. However, due to strong and erratic winds on dry fuels, the fire grew to an estimated 1,446 acres by Monday. On Tuesday morning, that measurement skyrocketed to 13,300 acres. By Wednesday, the fire was estimated to be 17,591 acres and 19% contained. Thursday, the Lava Fire was mapped at approximately 19,680 acres. It was 25% contained. By Friday, the fire covered 23,849 acres and was 27% contained.
Evacuation orders for Lake Shastina and Carrick were downgraded Thursday. The following evacuation orders remain in effect:
- North along Highway 97 to County Road A-12
- Community of Juniper Valley off Big Springs Road from Highway 97 to McDonald Lane
- Big Springs Road on both east and west sides
- Mount Shasta Vista Subdivision-County Road A-12 north and south
- Harry Cash Road
- 4 Corners to Hart Road
Highway 97 remains closed between Weed and Dorris. Visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for road updates.
An interactive evacuation map is available HERE.
For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/ShastaTrinityNF