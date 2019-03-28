Law enforcement agencies to host Coffee with a Cop in Northern California

Yreka, Calif. — People in Siskiyou County are invited to sit down with their local police officers over a cup of coffee.
Officers from California Highway Patrol, Yreka Police, and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a Coffee with a Cop event on Monday, April 8th.
CHP Public Information Officer Shawn Gordon says the event allows everyone to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships.
“The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations,” Officer Gordon says, “Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.”
The event will be at the Starbucks in Yreka from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Anyone is welcome to attend. For more on Coffee with a Cop click HERE.
Executive Producer Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News weeknights at 5 and 6. Originally from the Bay Area, Kristin earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.
She came to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine. In 2017, her investigation on lead pipes in Medford’s water system was named Best News Series by the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.
When Kristin is not sharing the news, she’s traveling, hunting down the best burrito, or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder; if you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you the story of how a California girl became a cheesehead.