Law enforcement agencies to host Coffee with a Cop in Northern California

Yreka, Calif. — People in Siskiyou County are invited to sit down with their local police officers over a cup of coffee.

Officers from California Highway Patrol, Yreka Police, and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a Coffee with a Cop event on Monday, April 8th.

CHP Public Information Officer Shawn Gordon says the event allows everyone to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships.

“The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations,” Officer Gordon says, “Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.”

The event will be at the Starbucks in Yreka from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Anyone is welcome to attend. For more on Coffee with a Cop click HERE.

 

