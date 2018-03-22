Law enforcement increasing patrols for spring break

Here are a few tips to help ensure you have a safe spring break:
DRINK OR DRIVE: Once you know where you’ll spend your time, decide whether you’re drinking or driving.
GETTING AROUND: Before you take your first sip, leave your keys at home or give them to a friend. If you’re impaired and need to go somewhere, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
HAVE A BACKUP PLAN: Save the number of a taxi company in your phone so you are always ready. In some areas, you can use ride share services such as Uber or Lyft.
PASSENGERS, TOO: Only accept a ride from a sober driver.
HELP A FRIEND: If you know someone who is about to drive impaired, help them to make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
SAY SOMETHING: If you suspect an impaired driver on the roadway, call police immediately. It is okay to call 911 to report an impaired driver.
Deputies also encourage drivers to buckle up and put their cell phones away.