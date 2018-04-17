Law enforcement investigate series of break-ins on Sage Road

Medford, Ore. — Local police are dealing with an increase in commercial break-ins. The latest victims are now trying to find the person responsible. The latest break-ins all happened this weekend along Sage Road in Medford. The businesses said they aren’t sure what the thieves were after.
NBC5 News spoke with employees at one of the businesses broken into, they said they aren’t sure what to think about what happened. They said the worth of what was taken from them is significantly less than the cost to repair the damage.
Now, they’re left with questions and ultimately, want whoever is responsible off the streets.
“They threw a rock and it made a small hole right here, but it didn’t completely break the glass.
Then we’re guessing that they took a bigger rock and they were able to make just a big enough hole – I have it taped up so the glass doesn’t fall – but they were able to reach their hand in and unlock the dead bolt here,” said Chad Griffin, branch operations manager for Farwest Steel Division in Medford.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Farwest Steel was one of four businesses on Sage Road it responded to early Sunday morning.
“So these were the rocks right here. Not sure where they got them from. They could have got them from in the ditch or maybe by the railroad tracks, but we don’t have any rocks,” Griffin said.
Farwest Steel said the amount of theft was minimal – a few handheld radios and a digital camcorder. Which is why it said the break-in is frustrating.
“When you come into your business Monday morning, you see glass everywhere or the windows boarded up,” Griffin said.
The company said the theft is under $100.
“The damage they did – that’s where the value is at,” Griffin said.
But the cost to repair the broken door could be more than $1,000.
“It just takes time out of our already busy day,” Griffin said.
As the company works to repair its main entrance, it’s still left with questions as to why.
“I have no idea, I honestly – you know – it seems petty even what they took. Not sure what they took. We’ll leave that to the sheriff’s to figure that out,” Griffin said.
The series of break-ins is still under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call either the JCSO or MPD.