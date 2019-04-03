Law enforcement preps for Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Mass. (WBTS) – With the Boston Marathon right around the corner, police and other officials in Boston are preparing for thousands of runners and even more spectators.
April 15th is right around the corner—the day thousands of runners pound the pavement to run 26.2 miles in the historic Boston Marathon.
It’s a proud tradition but a somber reminder as the actual date of the race this year is the anniversary of the bombings six years ago.
Boston Police Department Supt. Bill Ridge said, “I certainly know where I was on April 15th, and 2:49 pm I was on Boylston Street and I’ll never forget that. I’ll never forget what happened”
The Boston bombings in 2013 changed the way law enforcement looks at the marathon. And 6 years later, it remains on heightened alert about safety and security surrounding the race. Supt. Ridge explained, “The men and woman of the Boston Police Department take it personally.”
This year’s security plan is not much different from years past. 7,000 members of law enforcement will be scattered all across the route as a million people are expected to cheer on the runners in the 123rd Boston Marathon. There will still be security checkpoints and a drone-free zone.
Joseph R. Bonavolonta with the FBI said, “It’s been six years since terror struck at the core of our city. and the worst thing we can do is become complacent or too comfortable. If you see something, say something.”
While law enforcement says there are no credible threats against the marathon, they stay prepared so Boston can enjoy another successful marathon Monday.