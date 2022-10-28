Law firm hosts town hall for Mill Fire victims

WEED, Calif. – A California law firm is hosting a town hall on October 29th for victims of The Mill Fire.

The fire that burned around 4,000 acres, destroying more than 100 structures, and killing two people, was allegedly started by equipment belonging to Roseburg Forest Products, that may have malfunctioned.

Frantz Law Group is suing Roseburg Forest Products for gross negligence citing 13 examples since 2014 where fires started on company property from equipment failure or the mishandling of ash and wood chips.

“If they didn’t know that they had a problem with the hot ash and the hot wood chips and fires on their property, that’s one thing, we don’t have that. It’s time for them to be accountable, it’s time for them to make restitution to the community so they can get back on their feet, and we are going to help them do it,” said James Frantz, Lead Trial Lawyer with Frantz Law Group.

Frantz says they plan to settle this lawsuit in the next 60 to 90 days.

He’s encouraging everyone who was hurt, evacuated, or lost property because of the fire to join their case.

Frantz says the best way to find more information is to go to their town hall on October 29th at Hi-Lo Cafe, located at 88 S Weed Blvd in Weed from 10 to noon.

He says there will be lawyers and experts there to answer any and all questions.