Law firm: Mill Fire lawsuit is one step closer to a settlement

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. —A California based law-firm says it’s one step closer to reaching a settlement for this summer’s Mill Fire.

Frantz Law Group is one of the firms suing Roseburg Forest Products for its alleged role in starting the Mill Fire. That fire burned around 4,000 acres, destroying more than 100 structures. 2 people were also killed.

Equipment used by Roseburg Forest Products may have malfunctioned and caused the fire, though an official cause hasn’t been released.

Attorney James Frantz says Roseburg’s attorneys want to settle in the next 60 days.

“I met with Roseburg several times in the last two weeks, I met with them yesterday as a matter of fact and they want to put this behind them in no uncertain terms and they are willing to pay all the damages that these folks have incurred and then some,” said Frantz.

This Friday, from 10 to 2 the law firm is hosting a town hall meeting where people can learn more about the potential settlement.

It’s happening at Hi-lo Cafe at 88 South Weed Boulevard.