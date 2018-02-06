Lawmakers trying to regulate laundry detergent pods

ALBANY, N.Y. (WNYT/NBCNC) – Lawmakers in New York are proposing legislation to make laundry pods less appealing to young people.
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman and Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas announced legislation that would mandate child-resistant packaging, warning labels, and uniform colors for laundry detergent pods.
The “Tide Pod Challenge” is an internet trend involving videos of people putting them in their mouths.
According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, there have been more than 150 calls to poison control centers so far this year as a result of teens ingesting pods.
Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas said, “As parents of young children, we know how they think. We know what they are attracted to and we understand that these pods are a disaster in the making. Bright colored detergent pods look like candies. They look like toys.”
New York Senator Brad Hoylman added, “They’re squishy, they smell sweet and they look like gummy bears.”
Tide’s parent company, Proctor and Gamble, launched a campaign warning people to not eat the pods.