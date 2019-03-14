Lawsuit against Remington can move forward, court decides

HARTFORD, Conn. (NBC) – Remington can now be sued over how it marketed the rifle used in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary. That’s according to Connecticut’s top court, which reinstated a lawsuit brought by the victims’ families.
The state’s Supreme Court was divided in the case, issuing a split decision of four to three.
Thursday’s decision overturns a lower-court ruling that the lawsuit was prohibited by a federal law that shields gun manufacturers from liability when their products are used in crimes.
The plaintiffs include a survivor and relatives of nine people killed in the massacre.
They argue the AR-15-style rifle used by the gunman is too dangerous for the public and that Remington glorified the weapon when marketing it to young people.
Remington has denied wrongdoing and previously insisted it can’t be sued under the 2005 federal law.
Twenty children and six educators were killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.