Lawyers affirm PG&E will pay $13.5B settlement

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KNTV) – Lawyers representing victims of four deadly California wildfires spoke out Monday about holding the utility company blamed for the blazes accountable.
Pacific Gas and Electric agreed Friday to pay victims $13.5 billion in damages as part of a bankruptcy deal. The settlement covers fires from 2015 to 2018.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said PG&E’s faulty and aging equipment started the fires.
Monday, lawyers stood firm that PG&E would pay up in what they’re calling the largest mass court settlement in the U.S. from a bankrupt entity.
Attorney Patrick McNicholas told his clients, “Not only are you going to be compensated as a result of your efforts but you are doing a lot of good for a lot of people going forward into the future. Because as a result of this settlement, PG&E is going to be forced to join the community of responsible, corporate citizens and it’s about time.”