Learn how to make your own hand sanitizer

MEDFORD, Ore. — With the lack of hand sanitizers on store shelves, NBC5 News wanted to see how easy it was to make your own.
Turns out, with the right ingredients, there’s not a lot to it.
Jackson County Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says the coronavirus is easy to kill whether that’s with soap and water, an alcohol-based solution, or diluted bleach.
You can also make your own hand sanitizer if need be.
“I don’t know the exact formulations but I do believe and isopropyl alcohol [and] aloe vera mix would probably be effective,” said Dr. Shames. “People can research that and get the exact formula.”
Some online recipes suggest 2/3rds cup of 99 percent rubbing alcohol, 1/3rd cup of aloe vera, and an optional 8 to 10 drops of essential oil.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the sanitizer needs at least 60 percent alcohol.
Dr. Shames says sanitizer or not, you should wash your hands frequently and break the habit of touching your face too.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.