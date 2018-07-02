LeBron James signs $154 million contract with L.A. Lakers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBCNC) – LeBron James has made his decision. “The King” has agreed to take his talents to the West Coast and sign a four-year contract worth 154 million with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Cleveland Cavaliers forward declined to exercise his $35.6 million player option for the upcoming season to become an unrestricted free agent on Friday.
The Lakers always appeared to be the top landing spot with the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers also in contention.
Last season, James averaged more than 27 points, a career-high nine assists, and nearly nine rebounds per game and led the league in minutes played.
He appeared in the NBA finals for the 8th straight year, where the Cavs were swept by the Golden State Warriors.
James will be entering his 16th season in the league, spending 11 of those in Cleveland and four in Miami with the Heat.
The 33-year-old will be joining a young bunch in L.A. including the likes of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Julius Randle.