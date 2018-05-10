Legal action ordered against Apple Jam Music Festival

WILLIAMS, Ore. – The organizers of a local music festival are under fire from Josephine County officials, who are urging the public to alert them about any activity associated with the unsanctioned event.
Last month, the annual Apple Jam Music Festival was denied a mass gathering permit in Jackson County. That’s according to the Josephine County Board of Commissioners.
Event organizers posted on Facebook in early May with an announcement about the venue. It said they voluntarily withdrew their permit application for the usual Jackson County location and secured a new place in Josephine County. They just have to “work out a few kinks” to move forward. The festival said 2,000 people are expected to attend.
Those “kinks” are concerning to Josephine County officials. On May 8, the board of commissioners decided to take legal action to prevent the event scheduled to take place in Williams on May 18 through May 21.
In an open letter, the Josephine County Board of Commissioners said festival organizers didn’t work to mitigate concerns about the gathering in Jackson County, so they chose to hold it in Josephine County instead. However, they’ve “failed to obtain the necessary permits and have ignored the County’s health and safety concerns.”
Commissioner Simon Hare was quoted in the letter as saying, “Two weeks is simply not enough time to adequately address all the potential issues associated with hosting such a large event in the rural part of the county.”
Organizers appear to be moving forward with their plans, and that’s concerning for commissioners. They’re asking Josephine County residents to call 541-474-5100 “to report any information about activity associated with the planned event.”
Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel said if the proper permits aren’t issued by the time of the festival and the concert goes on as planned, search warrants will be issued and arrests will be made.