Legislators prepare for Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress

WASHINTON, D.C. (NBC) – Expectations are building in Washington for what could be an explosive hearing.
In less than 24 hours, Robert Mueller, the former special counsel and author of the Russia report, will testify for the first time since launching his investigation more than 2 years ago.
It’s now down to final preparations including Democrats holding a mock hearing Tuesday as both sides get ready for Wednesday’s highly anticipated testimony.
The Department of Justice—citing executive privilege—is warning Mueller to “stay within the boundaries of the report.”
Representative Jerry Nadler, Democrat chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said, “It’s a part of the ongoing cover-up by the administration to keep information away from the American people.
The House Judiciary Committee will question Mueller first followed by the House Intelligence Committee, whose chairman, Democrat Representative Adam Schiff stated, “The administration is making the broadest, most unsustainable claims of executive privilege I think that any president has ever made. It is a stonewalling and delay tactic. ”
The former special counsel has previously promised he will not veer from his findings. “Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report,” Mueller has previously stated.
If that’s Mueller’s intent, what’s the Democrat’s strategy? “Get Mueller to say in his own words exactly what he found in the hope that that will shift public opinion,” Former assistant attorney general Thomas Dupree said.
According to the Pew Research Center, nearly two thirds of Americans, and for the first time a majority of Republicans, believe Mueller conducted a fair investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham said, “I’ve heard his report. I accept the findings. I don’t think it’s going to change public opinion.”
Although President Trump said otherwise, the report did not charge or clear him on obstruction of justice. “So you have no collusion, no obstruction, and yet it goes on and they think this is helping them,” President Trump said.
We’ll find out what Robert Mueller has to say when he takes this seat Wednesday morning.
Mueller made a last minute request Tuesday to have counsel with him at the witness table and the Judiciary Committee agreed.