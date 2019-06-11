Legislature passes ban on polystyrene containers

SALEM, Ore. — A bill to ban Styrofoam state-wide is heading Governor Kate Brown for consideration.
House Bill 2883 would ban the use of polystyrene containers at restaurants, food trucks, and supermarkets. Violators could face fines.
The bill narrowly passed the Senate Tuesday afternoon 15 to 14. It passed the house in April.
If signed by the governor, Oregon will become the second state in the nation to ban Styrofoam state-wide. Maine passed a ban in April which goes into effect in 2020.
NBC5 News spoke with local businesses about the potential ban and its effects in April.