Lemolo Fire in Douglas County prompting evacuations

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 21, 2024

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- The Lemolo Fire in Douglas County is now prompting evacuations.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the fire has reached nearly 300 acres and is currently 0% contained.

DCSO has issued a Level 3 Go Now Evacuation notice for the following areas:

Bunker Hill Campground

Lemolo KOA Campground

Poole Creek Campground/Boat ramp

Kelsay Valley Campground

North Umpqua Trail between USFS 2612 Road and Windigo Pass Intersection

Level 2 Be Set Evacuation notices have also been issued for East Lemolo Campground and USFS 2614 Road south of Inlet Campground.

Jon Larson, Operation Section Chief for the Interagency Incident Management Northwest Team 7, says resources were delivered on Saturday, but this isn’t the only fire needing aid in the County.

“As of right now, we know of 12 fires that we’re trying to manage and we have to prioritize based on what those critical values are,” Larson said.

Larson says firefighters are searching for opportunities for dozer and hand lines while working to prep the 700 Road. For more evacuation information, including an interactive map, head to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

Lauren Pretto
