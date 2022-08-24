Level 1 notification area as of 01:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24.

‘Level 1, be ready’ notices issued to some Josephine County residents near the Rum Creek Fire

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff August 24, 2022
Level 1 notification area as of 01:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A “Level 1” or “be ready” alert has been sent to people near the Rum Creek Fire.

At 1:09 p.m. the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to be ready to evacuate the areas “north of the Rogue River, south of Sawmill Gap, west of Rock Creek Road, and east of Russian Creek.

Another alert was issued shortly thereafter alerting people south and west of the Rogue River and north of Bear Camp Road. This includes Rand, Galice, and Galice Creek Road.

For the latest update and a map of the Level 1 zone, visit https://rvem.org/

