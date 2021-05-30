Home
Level 2 Evac. for Sycan Forest Estates due to wildfire in Bly area

KLAMATH Co., Ore- A growing wildfire in the area of Bly, Oregon is triggering evacuation orders.
According to the Klamath County Emeregny Manager fire crews have asked that a Level 1 Evacuation Order be issued for Sycan Forest Estates.
As a reminder, level 1 evacuation is for residents affected to be READY to evacuate should fire officials determine that is necessary. Emergency Alerts have been issued via the OR-ALERT system.
The county’s emergency manager says this has been issued in an abundance of caution and that the fire is in a remote area, with fire crews on the way.
This article will be updated as we learn more.

Update 5:03PM: Evacuation orders for Sycan Forest Estates have been upgraded to LEVEL 2 (get set) and residents need to be prepared to leave immediately if needed!

American Red Cross and Klamath County CERT are mobilizing to setup a temporary evacuation point in the parking lot of Gearhart Elementary School located at 61100 Metler Street in Bly, OR.

