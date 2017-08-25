Level 1 Evacuation stage for City of Brookings

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Thursday evening the City of Brookings declared a Level 1 Evacuation notice as the nearby Chetco Bar fire continues to grow. The USFS reports the fire is burning roughly 5.2 miles northeast of the city. Curry County Sheriff John Ward announced the declaration is for residents of the Harbor community and other unincorporated areas not already in any evacuation notification.
A Level 1 Evacuation alert means be prepared and aware of the danger from this fire. Residents should begin planning how to evacuate special needs individuals, livestock, pets and mobile property should conditions worsen. The Sheriff is encouraging residents to clean out rain gutters, roof tops, and brush around their homes. Residents are also being told to monitor local media outlets and the Chetco Bar Website, and to not rely on social media posts unless they are from an official source.
The fire was reported July 12, 2017, burning 1/4 acre. It’s located in the scars of the 2002 Biscuit Fire and 1987 Silver Fire. As of Thursday, August 24th it’s charred over 100 thousand acres.
The Chetco Bar Fire is in Unified Command with the U.S. Forest Service, Oregon State Fire Marshal, Oregon Department of Forestry and Coos Forest Protection Association.
A downloadable, printable version of the new evacuation map can be viewed here.