Level 1 evacuations ordered for North River Rd. Fire

ROGUE RIVER,Ore. — A Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice has been issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for the 1000-3000 blocks of Wards Creek Road, Rogue River and surrounding area due to the North River Road River Fire.
Level 1 means residents should be aware of the danger in their area, and monitor any further information. The Jackson County Emergency Management says now is the time to consider the evacuation needs of persons with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock.
North River Road is closed to regular traffic near the 4300-block.
As of the last update at 7:40 P.M., Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District says the fire is estimated to be 40 acres, and crews are holding it despite the wind. It is 20 percent lined. ODF says spot fires driven by winds and steep terrain are adding a challenge for crews on the ground.
Multiple helicopters and engines were on scene.
Additional resources have been ordered for the evening. Medford Fire Department, BLM Oregon & Washington and U.S. Forest Service- Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are on scene as well.
