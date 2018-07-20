Level 2 evacuation notices issued in northwestern Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — New evacuation notices have been issued to residents near a fire burning in a remote part of Jackson County.
The Grave #3 Fire, part of the Garner Complex, is burning in the northwestern part of the county near the border of Josephine and Douglas Counties. Due to the fire, Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notices were issued for homes on Graves Creek Road north of Ditch Creek. Seven homes were affected by the notices.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said all notices were hand-delivered to residents. Those closet to the fire have already evacuated.
The affected area is isolated, so deputies are urging nearby residents to be on high alert.
JCSO is using this situation as an opportunity to urge people to sign up for the Jackson County Emergency Management Citizen Alert program at www.jacksoncounty.org/alert.
More information about evacuation levels and preparedness can be found at http://www.rvem.org/.
More information about the Garner Complex can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5935/ or by calling 541-660-8056.