Level 2 evacuations issued due to Klondike Fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Some residents near the Klondike Fire burning in Josephine County are now under Level 2 (be set) evacuation orders.
The Klondike Fire was started by lightning on July 15 about 10 miles northwest of Selma. As of July 30, the fire covered nearly 14,000 acres and was 5% contained.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of July 29 those living between milepost 2.5 of Illinois River Road and the Oak Flat Community should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
Affected residents are being encouraged to leave if they can.
A Red Cross evacuation shelter has been set up at the Grants Pass High School located at 830 Northeast 9th Street.
Fire information can be obtained by calling 541-474-5305 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.