Level 3 evacuation notice issued in part of Umpqua National Forest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A Level 3 (Go!) evacuation notice has been issued for residents and campers near a fire in the Umpqua National Forest.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday morning, people living on Moore Hill Lane and all visitors of Bogus Creek Campground need to leave the area due to a new fire that’s unrelated to the French Creek Fire near Glide.
Level 3 (Go!) means:
- If you choose not to evacuate, emergency services may not be able to assist you further.
- Grab your “go kit” and leave immediately.
- Follow your evacuation plan and stay informed.
The U.S. Forest Service is expecting extreme fire danger in the Umpqua National Forest. Recreationists are advised to be aware of the risk and also exercise caution due to high wind gusts that could topple already-weakened trees.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/UmpquaNationalForest for the latest information.