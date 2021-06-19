Home
Level 3 evacuations issued for Cutoff Fire in Klamath

KLAMATH CO., Ore. — On Saturday, June 19 an Emergency Alert was issued for Klamath County effective through 8:51 P.M.

A Klamath ODF spokesperson said due to a fast moving wildfire, all residents on Bly Mountain between Jaguar Ln. and Spaniel Ln. East of Hwy 140 are urged to evacuate immediately. Here’s what we know about the fire causing Level 3 evacuations in Klamath County: It is being called the Cutoff Fire and it’s burning roughly 6 miles north of Bonanza. The Klamath ODF spokesperson says it’s burning to the east.
More information will follow as we learn new details.

