Level 3 evacuations triggered by Taylor Creek Fire

Evacuation notices in the following article were effective as of 11:10 a.m. on July 26. Evacuation levels may have changed since this article was published. For the latest updates, visit the following website: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5935/
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Some residents near the Taylor Creek Fire are being told to evacuate immediately.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Thursday, a Level 3 (go) evacuation notice was in effect for all of Shan Creek Road
A Level 2 (be ready) evacuation notice was in effect for all residences on the west side of Riverbanks Road between Shan Creek Road and 6050 Riverbanks Road. This included Rocking Horse Drive.
Deputies said a Level 2 notice means residents must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
The Taylor Creek Fire is part of the Garner Complex, which grew to cover nearly 20,000 acres and is 19% contained. For the latest updates on the complex, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5935/