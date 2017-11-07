Levy giving funds to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety on the ballot

Grants Pass, Ore- Today is a special election day in parts of Oregon and in Grants Pass Measure 17-83 is on the ballot. It’s a continuation of a levy that’s currently in place, giving funding to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
As she was dropping of her ballot at the Josephine County Courthouse, lifelong Grants Pass resident Sharon Norland shared with NBC5 News, “Don’t automatically say, ‘No I don’t what anymore taxes.’ Think about it and what it means for this community.”
Sharon supports the levy.
“I thought it was very important that we have that measure. That we have the police protection and that we have, you know, that we support our community,” she says.
She was born in Grants Pass and has seen how the community has changed since she was young. Noting that the population in Grants Pass has grown and so has the number of crimes.
Sharon feels that growth has led to safety issues in her hometown.
“You never had to lock your door or lock your car and now, you know, you do,” Sharon says.
Measure 17-83 would cost homeowners $1.79 for every $1,000.00 of their home’s assessed value.
If measure 17-83 doesn’t pass the current funding from the previous levy will expire June 30th. And if it does pass, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says it would give over $5,000,000 of funding for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
