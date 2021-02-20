Life Flight delivers coronavirus vaccines to rural Oregonians

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ/CNN) – Winter weather in Memphis, Tennessee has delayed shipments of the Moderna vaccine to Oregon.
But Thursday afternoon, 1,700 doses were flown from Portland to Redmond to use in clinics scheduled for this weekend in Deschutes County.
Life Flight brought the emergency supply from Legacy Health System.
Deschutes County Operations Manager Christ Weiler said, “In this particular case, it just turned out that Legacy had enough doses to take care of their clients, understanding that we would turn around and give the exact same amount of 17,000 doses back on Tuesday when our shipment arrived and for their vaccination program, that was gonna work for them, but that was one of the very few people in the state that was able to do that.”
This effort allows Deschutes County to continue its vaccination program without canceling appointments.
The flight was donated by Life Flight.