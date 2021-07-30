Home
Lightning causes at least four small fires in the Rogue River-Siskiyou Nat’l Forest

Lightning causes at least four small fires in the Rogue River-Siskiyou Nat’l Forest

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – At least four fires were started by lightning in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Thursday.

The Forest Services said during a thunderstorm, 35 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were reported in Southwest Oregon, starting several fires that crews responded to as quickly as possible.

The largest fire was about ten acres as of Friday morning. The others were a quarter acre or less. All lines around the fires were holding.

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest crews will continue to patrol the area.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »