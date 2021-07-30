Lightning causes at least four small fires in the Rogue River-Siskiyou Nat’l Forest

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – At least four fires were started by lightning in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Thursday.
The Forest Services said during a thunderstorm, 35 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were reported in Southwest Oregon, starting several fires that crews responded to as quickly as possible.
The largest fire was about ten acres as of Friday morning. The others were a quarter acre or less. All lines around the fires were holding.
Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest crews will continue to patrol the area.