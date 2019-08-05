Lightning-sparked fires in Applegate Valley kept to under 14 acres

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore. – Firefighters are asking for “heightened public awareness” ahead of forecasts calling for lightning throughout the region this week in the wake of two lightning-caused fires.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a lightning strike caused a fire in the Applegate valley southwest of Talent. A second fire was spotted in the same area later on in the evening. Both were initially reported to be half an acre.
Within two hours, 160 personnel were assigned to the two fires, keeping one fire to under an acre and the other fire—the Little Applegate Fire—to 13 acres in size.
One Level 3 (go) evacuation order was issued, with three other residences under a Level 1 (be ready) evacuation notice.
On Monday, crews remained on scene at both fires to conduct mop-up operations and monitor any flare-ups.
Firefighters are reminding the public that as of Monday, August 5, all lands protected by ODF in Jackson and Josephine Counties are in Extreme Fire Danger. Current restrictions can be found at http://www.swofire.com