Lightning sparks small fires in S. Oregon, N. California

MEDFORD, Ore. – Lightning sparked several small wildfires across Southern Oregon and Northern California Tuesday.

The U.S. Forest Service said public lands in southwest Oregon received over 700 lightning strikes during Tuesday’s storms.

As a result, firefighting resources were deployed to two new fires in the High Cascades Ranger District, the USFS said. A fireline was completed around the three-quarter-acre “Wolf Fire” and a Bureau of Land Management crew is continuing mop-up efforts. The “Ten Fire” within the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest was kept to one-tenth of an acre and is also being mopped up.

The USFS said the Reeder Fire near the Reeder Reservoir in the hills above Ashland showed no smoke and is also being mopped up.

In Northern California, the Monte Fire in the Somes Bar area in Siskiyou County covers about three acres. It’s currently burning in the 2006 Somes Fire burn scare where fuels include brush and heavy dead and downed timber.

The Leary Fire is burning in the Hopkins Area northeast of Hoopa in Humboldt County. The fire currently covers two acres in steep, rugged terrain that’s proving to be a challenge to firefighters.

“Please be vigilant with fire prevention by thoroughly dousing campfires, avoid parking over dry vegetation that could ignite and do not allow your tow chains to drag on pavement. Thank you for helping prevent wildfires!” RRSNF said.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.