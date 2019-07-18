Lights off for Merlin customers during Pacific Power planned outage

MERLIN, Ore. – Pacific Power is planning a short-term outage late Thursday into Friday morning. The outage will allow crews to work on postponed upgrades at their Merlin substation. In a release, Pacific Power says some 6,000 customers will be impacted. The outage is expected to last from 10 p.m. through 2 a.m. The power company says they’ve already notified affected customers.
According to Pacific Power, the outage will include some of the following locations within the general Merlin area north of Grants Pass:
- Merlin
- Galice
- Hugo
- Colonial Valley
- Pleasant Valley to Winona on both sides of I-5
Major roads in the area included in the planned outage:
- Pleasant Valley Road
- the northern part of Monument Drive
- Jump Off Joe Creek
- Hugo Road
- Galice Road
- Robertson Bridge Road
- the northern part of Azalea Drive and Pickett Creek Road
If you have any questions, they urge you to contact their customer service line at 1-888-221-7070.