Home
Lime Fire in Klamath Nat’l Forest approximately 1,100 acres

Lime Fire in Klamath Nat’l Forest approximately 1,100 acres

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Fire Season 2019: For the latest updates on fires buring in our region, go here: Fire Season 2019.

KLAMATH NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – An increase in fires across California means there are limited crews working on the Lime Fire in Siskiyou County.

The fire started during last week’s lightning storm and has burned about 1,100 hundred acres west of Interstate-5.

The fire also prompted an evacuation warning for residents from Ash Creek to Gottsville, to 4 miles north of Highway 96.

A type 2 incident management team has taken control of the fire with 174 personnel in total.

A community meeting was scheduled for Monday night at 6:00 in the Klamath River Community Hall at 19716 Highway 96, Klamath River, California.

The U.S. Forest Services estimates to have the Lime Fire contained by mid-October.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »