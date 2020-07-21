Line established around Days Creek Road Fire in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A fire that started Monday morning in rural Douglas County has been completely lined.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Days Creek Road Fire was first reported at about 11:00 a.m. on July 20 about 14 miles northeast of Canyonville.
An aggressive effort by firefighters kept the fire to about 35 acres in size the day it was first reported. There were no structures threatened.
On Tuesday morning, the 115 firefighters assigned to the Days Creek Road Fire were able to complete a line around it.
There is still some fuel inside the fire line and crews will spend the rest of the day mopping up hot spots.
While the fire is still estimated to be 35 acres, more accurate mapping in the future may change that number.