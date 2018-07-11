Link Trail Fire 100% contained in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A grass fire that started within the City of Klamath Falls Tuesday is now 100% contained.
According to Klamath County Fire District 1, the Link Trail Fire was first reported at 1:38 p.m. on the east side of the Link River just south of the dam. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including a helicopter and firefighting air tankers. By 3:50 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about 30 acres in size. Forward progress of the fire was stopped at about 6:00 p.m. Complete containment was achieved by 8:42 p.m.
As active firefighting operations wrapped up, crews began working on mopping up the fire and will continue to extinguish any embers or hot spots for the next few days.
No evacuations were ordered due to the Link Trail Fire. However, Highway 97 was closed for several hours to allow firefighters to access the scene. Nobody was injured and no structures were damaged.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.