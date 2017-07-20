Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dead

Los Angeles, Calif. (CNN) – Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead early Thursday morning in his Los Angeles home.
Law enforcement officials say Bennington hanged himself.
The singer has struggled with drugs and alcohol.
Bennington’s band found success in 2000 with their album “Hybrid Theory.” Linkin park’s latest album, “One More Light,” was released in May.
The band was set to kick off a tour in Boston next week.
Bennington was open about his troubled life, including an introduction to smoking pot when he was 11 which escalated to cocaine and methamphetamine use.
He also said he suffered sexual abuse as a child.
Bennington was 41 years old and is survived by six children from two wives.