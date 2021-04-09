List of Pear Blossom Fest road closures

MEDFORD, Ore. — Several downtown Medford roads will be closed off to traffic for the 2021 Pear Blossom Festival.
The following is a list of roadways that will be closed on Saturday, April 10, 2021, according to the City of Medford:
- Central is closed to traffic from McAndrews (Under Bridge, essentially it is Oak St) to Main from 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Detour up to Columbus then south on Columbus.
- Court St is closed from McAndrews to Edwards from 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM. The parade route enters from Court St and McAndrews after 11:00 AM, only vehicles wishing to view the floats will enter. Detour routes will be in place up Columbus Ave and also Biddle Ave.
- Main St is closed from Bartlett Ave to Oakdale from 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Main St will detour north up Riverside to McAndrews south down Bartlett to west on 9th St.
- All side streets within these closures will be closed at either Main or Central.
- There will be two-way traffic on Riverside Ave from 9:00 AM till 2:00 PM, from 9th St – 4th St allowing one lane of travel north and one lane of travel south.
- Jackson St will be closed at Riverside and at Front St at 8:30 AM, traffic will not be allowed to go east and west from past those points across Central Ave. Detour for eastbound traffic is south down Front, and west on 6th St, detour for westbound traffic is Riverside north to McAndrews then south on Columbus.
- 4th St is closed at Riverside and Front. 4th St westbound traffic can use the two-way traffic on Riverside to go north or south. The 4th St eastbound traffic can go north to McAndrews then east to Biddle, then south back to 4th St.
- 5th St is closed at Riverside and Front.
- Bartlett Ave couplets will be closed for the duration of Friday (4/9/21) morning about 5:00 AM till Saturday (4/10/21) 5:00 PM for Pear Affair Events. The closure is from 6th St – 4th St.
- 6th St is closed at Riverside and Central. Middleford Garage will be accessible for parking.