Home
List of school closures, delays

List of school closures, delays

Local News Top Stories

MEDFORD, Ore. – The following is a list of known school closures, delays, and modified bus routes in southwest Oregon for the afternoon of Monday, January 13, 2020 through January 14, 2020.

Butte Falls School District:

  • Butte Falls Charter School will be on a two-hour delay for Tuesday, January 14. This includes busses. Breakfast will not be served.

Central Point School District:

  • Buses will use snow routes in the Gold Hill and Sams Valley areas on Monday, January 13

Klamath County School District:

  • All after-school activities for elementary and junior high schools in the Klamath County School District are canceled for January 13. High school activities will continue as normal.
  • The Klamath County School District will not operate any after-school activity bus routes.
  • All KCSD schools will be on a two-hour delay for Tuesday, January 14.

 

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »