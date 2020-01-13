List of school closures, delays

MEDFORD, Ore. – The following is a list of known school closures, delays, and modified bus routes in southwest Oregon for the afternoon of Monday, January 13, 2020 through January 14, 2020.
Butte Falls School District:
- Butte Falls Charter School will be on a two-hour delay for Tuesday, January 14. This includes busses. Breakfast will not be served.
Central Point School District:
- Buses will use snow routes in the Gold Hill and Sams Valley areas on Monday, January 13
Klamath County School District:
- All after-school activities for elementary and junior high schools in the Klamath County School District are canceled for January 13. High school activities will continue as normal.
- The Klamath County School District will not operate any after-school activity bus routes.
- All KCSD schools will be on a two-hour delay for Tuesday, January 14.