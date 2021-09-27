Lithia & Driveway set to acquire naming rights for U.S. Cellular Community Park

MEDFORD, Ore. – The largest sports park in Southern Oregon is due for a name change.
The City of Medford said naming rights expired last May for the 15-field, 132-acre sports park currently known as U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Recently, Medford reached a five-year partnership with Lithia & Driveway to change the name of the park to “Lithia & Driveway Fields” on January 1, 2021.
The deal, if approved by the city council, will bring in $95,000 annually to maintain the fields and $50,000 annually from Lithia’s advertising and marketing resources to enhance the park’s identity as a regional destination.
“This is an exciting opportunity to partner with a great community leader in Lithia & Driveway brands,” City Manager Brian Sjothun said. “The partnership will help the City further promote recreational and competitive sports offered for the area and to those who travel to Medford for tournaments and events.”
“We’re thrilled to play a key role in promoting local and regional sports in the Rogue Valley, Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway’s President and CEO said. “The valley is our home base, and this special sponsorship of the sports fields embodies our Lithia 4Kids efforts to provide opportunities for young people in the communities we serve.”