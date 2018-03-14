‘Livability team’ could help address chronic criminal behavior

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford city council will hear new ideas regarding enforcing city code along the Greenway and downtown.
A livability team would address neighborhood and community concerns that impact ‘livability’, such as chronic criminal behaviors.
The 5-person team would have 3 police officers, a code enforcement officer and a records specialist.
The city would need to decide if they want to move forward with the proposed program and figure out how to fund it. One proposal could have residents seeing an extra $1.00 to $1.20 per month on residents’ utility bills.
The initial plans will be discussed at the March 15th meeting.