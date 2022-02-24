LIVE: Biden speaks on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Posted by Newsroom Staff February 24, 2022 Watch NBC News Special Report: President Biden speaks as Russia invades Ukraine Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Russia Ukraine Newsroom Staff February 24, 2022 Previous Article Oregon’s COVID-19 ‘state of emergency’ declaration ends April 1 Next Article Traffic deaths hit record levels during pandemic