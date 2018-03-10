‘Live to Dance with The Arc Stars’ returns to inspire

MEDFORD, Ore.– The eighth annual “Live to Dance with The Arc Stars” is returning to the valley to once again support people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and give them a chance to dance.
The event, which is held at Casacade Christian High School, is a display of many forms of dance which are meant to bring the community together for a celebration.
With the help of local celebrities and dance instructors, the showcase is “a dream come true” as one organizer described it.
“It just means an incredible amount to the family and the friends to experience this with their loved ones and that’s part of the magic of the entire thing.” said Trish Welch, executive director of The Arc Jackson County.
Organizers say last year more than $50,000 were raised. They expect to reach the same amount again this year.
Visit TheArcJackson.org for more information.