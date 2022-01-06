LIVE: Jan. 6 Attack Anniversary Commemorated At U.S. Capitol Events | NBC News

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff January 6, 2022

Events to mark the anniversary of the January 6 attack take place at the Capitol, including remarks from President Biden, lawmaker testimonials, and a prayer vigil.

