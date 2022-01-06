LIVE: Jan. 6 Attack Anniversary Commemorated At U.S. Capitol Events | NBC News Posted by Newsroom Staff January 6, 2022 Events to mark the anniversary of the January 6 attack take place at the Capitol, including remarks from President Biden, lawmaker testimonials, and a prayer vigil. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: January 6 Newsroom Staff January 6, 2022 Previous Article 200,000 at-home COVID test kits arrive in Oregon Next Article Oregon gubernatorial candidate Nicholas Kristof doesn’t meet residency requirements, secretary of state says